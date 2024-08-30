Milwaukee Irish Fest 2024 — embracing the next generation of Irish music

THE BEST of Irish music, culture, tourism, and friendship took centre stage as Milwaukee Irish Fest celebrated its 43rd year over four days from 15 to 18 August 2024

Our man in Milwaukee, Brooke Billick, was there with his camera

THOUSANDS came to Milwaukee’s lakefront from across North America and Ireland to enjoy and take part in the largest Irish music festival in the world — with crowds in excess of over 130,000 this is the largest celebration of Irish culture globally. From The Grand Hooley opening on Thursday afternoon to the traditional Scattering closing ceremony Sunday evening, Irish Fest hosted hundreds of performances and events on 14 stages.

The Scattering is the annual closing event, a gathering of many of the festival's musicians playing together in one combined, gigantic seisún.

While weather dampened the first two days of the festival, the weekend brought sunny skies, moderate temperatures and huge crowds to Milwaukee’s lakefront.

This year’s Irish Fest was notable for its focus on new and emerging Irish musical talent. In addition to well-known acts, Irish Fest showcased 19 first-time appearances, which Caitlin Ward, CelticMKE’s executive director, described as this year’s mission to “grow the next generation of Irish musicians.”

First-time performers included Dublin TradFest offerings Síomha, Drops of Green, and I Draw Slow. Other first-timers included Onóir, The Jeremiahs, Ispíní na hÉiereann (roughly translated as “The Sausages of Ireland”), The Tumbling Paddies, and mother-daughter duo Mary McNamara and Sorcha Costello.

In addition to Irish and US performers, Irish Fest’s Celtic World Showcase featured Celtic artists from around the world including Doolin’ (France), Talisk and Elephant Sessions (Scotland), Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy and Family (Canada), O’Jizo (Japan), and Gadan (Italy). Joining Gadan was banjo wizard, Enda Scahill, a longtime favorite of Irish Fest audiences from his countless Milwaukee appearances with We Banjo 3. Scahill was also a welcome frequent presence on stage with other artists.

Irish Fest welcomed back Irish juggernaut The High Kings, Screaming Orphans, Úlla, Goitse, The Bow Tides, and The Finns, as well as numerous Irish ex-pat performers such as The Byrne Brothers, Ian Gould, Enda Reilly, Seamus Kennedy, Finbar MacCarthy, Derek Byrne, Rory Makem and Donal Clancy.

Prominent among the musical highlights of Irish Fest 2024 was the tribute to the music of Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor, hosted by the Screaming Orphans with participation by other artists.

Irish Fest always includes many talented Milwaukee and Midwest area bands with deep Irish roots including Athas, Atlantic Wave, Reilly, Rory Modlinski, and newcomer Radiation.

Exuberant displays of Irish dance and costumes were abundant during the festival from performances by Trinity Academy of Irish Dance and Glencastle Irish Dancers, as well as the Beglan, Bellator, Cashel, Kinsella, McNamara McCarthy, and Milwaukee Irish dance schools.

Milwaukee has been a sister city to Galway for over 30 years. Galway was well represented with a large contingent of city and county representatives along with Irish Ambassador Geraldine Bryne Nason, other government officials and officials from Counties Clare and Mayo. Welcoming remarks by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson focused on the many common ties and interests between Milwaukee and its Irish brothers and sisters.

Milwaukee Irish Fest’s 44th celebration will be held on 14-17 August 2025.

Check out Irish Fest’s website, www.irishfest.com, for more information.

Brooke Billick is a Milwaukee-based music photojournalist