More than 17,500 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools in Ireland

THERE are currently more than 17,500 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across Ireland that Department of Education has confirmed.

As of October 2, there are 17,501 Ukrainian pupils in schools across the country, of which 10,655 are in primary schools are 6,846 pupils are in post-primary schools.

“This represents a 12 per cent increase in total enrolments since June 2023,” the Department confirmed.

“This data indicates an enrolment rate of 91 per cent among Ukrainian children aged 5-18,” they added, before thanking schools across the country for welcoming children from the Ukraine into their communities.

“The department wishes to thank school communities and stakeholders at a local and national level across Ireland for their engagement, collaboration and support in accommodating Ukrainian pupils in Irish primary and post-primary schools.”

Ireland was one of the first nations to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees when war broke out in the embattled nation in February 2022.

Figures published last month by the Central Statistics Office confirmed almost 42,000 Ukrainians had immigrated to Ireland in the 12 months to April 2023.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate across the country. “These are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel,” the Department for Education confirmed.

“These teams continue to make sure that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.”

Last week Tánaiste Micheál Martin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Mr Martin, Ireland’s Minister for Defence, was in Ukraine for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

During their meeting President Zelensky presented Mr Martin with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, an award issued to those who have given “distinguished services to the state and people of the Ukrainian nation”.

While there, Mr Martin reconfirmed the nation’s ongoing support for Ukraine, stating: “Ireland and the EU remain steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine and its people."