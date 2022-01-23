Mother and son charged after woman's body found in Coventry flat
News

Mother and son charged after woman's body found in Coventry flat

File photo – police have urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them (Image: Georgethefourth / Getty)

A MOTHER and son have been charged following the discovery of a woman's body at a flat in Coventry.

Marlene Doyle, aged 32, was found in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, at 5.20pm on Thursday, January 20.

A post mortem examination confirmed she had died of injuries to her head.

Marlene's partner, Patryk Skupinski, aged 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.

His mother, Hanna Skupinski, aged 57, from Bell Green Road, Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow, January 24.

"My thoughts remain with Marlene's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened," said Detective Inspector Adam Jobson from West Midlands Police.

"I'd encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting reference 20/147159/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

