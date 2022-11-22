Mother dies following fire that killed her two children in Nottingham

POLICE IN Nottingham have launched a triple murder investigation after the death of a woman following a flat fire which also claimed the lives of her two children.

Yesterday, police confirmed that two children had died in a flat fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday (20 November 2022).

They reported that the children's mother, now named as Fatoumatta Hydara (28), was placed on life support being in hospital, but said today that she had also passed away this morning.

Her two children, Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to the same hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A murder inquiry was launched after a joint fire and police investigation concluded the fire was started deliberately.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton who was arrested on Sunday night remains in custody. Police have been awarded an additional 36 hours to interview him.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said:

"We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes - the death of two young children and their mother. This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.

"Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

"This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.

"To achieve this, a large team of detectives has been working long days and nights to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"A number of specialists have also been examining the scene and this is likely to continue for some time.

He also confirmed that the incident is being treated as a triple homicide.

"The local community has been shocked and deeply saddened by the events of the past two days and I want to thank those living in the area for the patience and understanding while we gather evidence at the scene," he continued.

“We would specifically like to speak to anyone who was in or around Fairisle Close between between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”

High visibility patrols will be based in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and are happy to speak to residents about any concerns they may have.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to submit it here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Members of the public can also call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 110 of 20 November 2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.