MPs vote to remove conditional immunity over Troubles-era crimes from Legacy Act

MPs have voted to remove a clause granting immunity to those involved in Troubles-era crimes from the previous government's Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.

The Labour Government is currently overhauling the Act, which included provisional immunity from prosecution for those who cooperated with a commission set up under the Act to investigate deaths and injuries related to the Troubles.

However, Northern Ireland's main parties and human rights groups were opposed to the Act, which aimed to do away with civil cases and inquests into Troubles-era crimes.

In 2024, the High Court in Belfast also ruled that the Act's provision of immunity was in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

This evening, 373 MPs in the House of Commons voted in favour of a Remedial Order to remove the immunity provision, with 106 opposed to the change.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said the removal of the immunity clause was 'an important step to rebuild confidence in the legacy system'.

'Damage to trust'

Speaking ahead of the debate, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the order was 'essential to rebuild the trust of communities across Northern Ireland'.

Addressing the Commons today, he added: "That is why we are bringing forward this Remedial Order to remove those provisions on immunity that have done so much damage to trust in Northern Ireland.

"Doing so will provide clarity and certainty ahead of the wider, significant reforms contained in the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill.

"The Remedial Order will also remove the bar on Troubles-related civil cases that stripped UK citizens of their right to seek redress.

"Section 43 of the 2023 Act left some 800 troubles-related civil cases involving the Ministry of Defence untouched."

'Important step to rebuild confidence'

While Lagan Valley MP Ms Eastwood welcomed the result of the vote, she said the government needed to do more on legacy issues to win the trust of the people of the North.

"The Troubles amnesty is an affront to victims and survivors across our entire community and therefore progress to remove it from the statute book is to be warmly welcomed," she said.

"No-one is above the law and in taking this action today, the UK Government will have made an important step to rebuild confidence in the legacy system.

"However, there still remains a lot of hard work to do to ensure the structures truly command the trust and buy-in from everyone in Northern Ireland.

"Deep concerns remain about the proposed approach to sensitive information in the new Legacy Bill and we are yet to see the UK Government living up to its responsibility to properly fund all aspects of legacy investigations.

"Alliance will continue to push for progress on these vital matters to ensure the promise of truth and justice for all victims and survivors can finally be realised."