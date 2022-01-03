Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick
News

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Downpatrick this morning.

The incident happened at around 11am in the Church Street area of the Co. Down town.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said they have made an arrest as part of their investigation.

"We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am today (Monday, January 3)," he said.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time."

Second stabbing in three days

An air ambulance was seen taking off from the area.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.

Commenting on the incident, Harry Harvey, DUP MLA for Strangford, said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the ongoing incident in Downpatrick this morning."

The stabbing is the second in the area in just three days.

A woman in her 20s was reportedly stabbed in the leg in Church Street at around 1.30am on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

See More: Co Down, Downpatrick

Related

Man handed 24-year sentence for sexual assault of 12-day-old baby
News 3 weeks ago

Man handed 24-year sentence for sexual assault of 12-day-old baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Unvaccinated Irish mother and daughter die next to each other in hospital with Covid-19
News 3 months ago

Unvaccinated Irish mother and daughter die next to each other in hospital with Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Former prison officer charged over historic abuse allegations at juvenile detention centre
News 4 months ago

Former prison officer charged over historic abuse allegations at juvenile detention centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine
News 2 hours ago

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine

By: Gerard Donaghy

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea
Sport 18 hours ago

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly
News 19 hours ago

Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have 'unduly lenient' sentences reviewed
News 1 day ago

Killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have 'unduly lenient' sentences reviewed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming
Home & Garden 2 days ago

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming

By: Charlie Wilkins