Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Downpatrick this morning.

The incident happened at around 11am in the Church Street area of the Co. Down town.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said they have made an arrest as part of their investigation.

"We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am today (Monday, January 3)," he said.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time."

Second stabbing in three days

An air ambulance was seen taking off from the area.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.

Commenting on the incident, Harry Harvey, DUP MLA for Strangford, said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the ongoing incident in Downpatrick this morning."

The stabbing is the second in the area in just three days.

A woman in her 20s was reportedly stabbed in the leg in Church Street at around 1.30am on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.