Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Tyrone

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Co. Tyrone.

Stephen Holmes, 31, was the victim of a serious assault in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane at around 3.15am on Monday, February 3.

He sadly passed away in hospital on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and initially charged with offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 6 in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers," said Detective Inspector Griffin of the PSNI.

'Unimaginable grief'

Tributes have been paid to Mr Holmes following his death.

Writing on social media, Independent councillor Jason Barr said he was 'devastated' for the family and friends of the father-of-two.

"An unimaginable grief this family will have to endure due to no fault of their own," he said.

"My sincere heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Stephen, his mum, dad, brothers and sisters, his two sons, family circle and many friends.

"Keep [his] family in your prayers that justice will be served."

He added: "The dead cannot cry out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do so for them."

'Tragic loss'

Sinn Féin councillor Brian Barney Harte posted: "My condolences to the family and friends of Stephen Holmes. Such a tragic and needless loss.

"The people of Strabane are shocked by the news of his passing. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him."

Party colleague Councillor Paul Boggs wrote: "My deepest sympathies go to Stephen Holmes' family and friends as they come to terms with his tragic loss.

"The outpouring of messages is testament to the sadness being felt across Strabane by those who loved and knew Stephen."

Meanwhile, Mr Holmes' former high school in Strabane also offered their condolences.

"The Holy Cross College community sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our past student, Stephen Holmes who has sadly passed away, may he rest in peace," they posted on Facebook.