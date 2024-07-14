Museum appeals for information to solve mystery of Bronze Age axe heads

A MUSEUM has appealed to the public for information on two Bronze Age axe heads that it received anonymously in the post.

The axe heads, dating from around 2150-2000 BC, were sent to National Museum of Ireland (NMI) at the end of June.

A letter accompanying the items, which were carefully packed in foam cut-outs and cardboard, said they were discovered in the Westmeath area using a metal detector.

Experts at the museum have confirmed the items are flat axe heads from the Early Bronze Age but want to know the exact location where they were found.

This will aid the NMI in an international study it is participating in that aims to trace the origins of metals used in such artefacts.

It will also help archaeologists to piece together ancient settlement patterns and cultural practices to provide a glimpse into Ireland's distant past.

According to the museum, hoards or collections of objects were often deliberately placed in specific locations for reasons ranging from the ritualistic to the supernatural.

'Thrilled'

"We are thrilled about the discovery of these Early Bronze Age axe heads, but to truly understand their significance, we need to know where they were found," said Matt Seaver, Assistant Keeper of Irish Antiquities at the NMI.

"It is our legal duty to report the discovery of archaeological objects.

"The NMI's role is to preserve these treasures for everyone in the State, ensuring they are available for future generations.

"We rely on the public's support to achieve this."

The museum has appealed to the person who sent the axe heads to contact them.

It added that any information about their discovery will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will only be used to verify where and how the items were found.

Anyone with information about the axe heads is asked to contact the museum at [email protected] or by phone on 01-6777444.