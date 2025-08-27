Net migration to Ireland drops but sharp rise from the US

NEWLY released figures show a sharp rise in the number of people migrating from the US to Ireland.

While overall immigration to Ireland has fallen in the last year by 16%, the number of American citizens moving to the country has nearly doubled.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 9,600 people relocated from the United States, up from 4,900 the previous year, a rise of more than 95%.

Despite a surge from the US, Ireland’s overall net migration has dropped.

The country saw 125,300 immigrants in the year to April 2025, down from 149,200 the year before.

This is the fourth year in a row where more than 100,000 people have arrived in Ireland.

Of these, 31,500 were returning Irish citizens, 25,300 were from the EU, and 4,900 came from Britain.

The remaining 63,600 came from other countries, including the US.

Emigration also declined for the first time since 2020, with nearly 66,000 people leaving Ireland, which is a 6% decrease from the previous years report.

More than 6000 people moved from Ireland to the US in the last year, which is a rise of 22%.

Ireland's growing immigrant population has intensified pressure on housing and public services, already strained by the arrival of nearly 68,000 Ukrainian refugees between March and December 2022.

In response, the government has taken a more restrictive stance on immigration.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan has indicated plans for a new immigration strategy focused on stronger enforcement and deportation of those without legal status.

The Republic of Ireland's population reached 5.46 million in April 2025, rising by 78,300 in one year.

This growth was driven by net migration of 59,700 and a natural increase of 18,600.

The country’s demographic profile is also changing, with people 65 and older now 15.8% of the population, up from 14.1% in 2019, while the share of children aged 0–14 has declined.

Dublin remains the most populous area, home to 1.57 million people, or 28% of the national total.