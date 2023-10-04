New appeal over death of elderly Irishman Tommy Ward after 'despicable and vicious attack'

Police investigating a ‘despicable and vicious attack’ on an elderly Irishman that ultimately resulted in his death have launched a new appeal for information.

Tommy Ward, 80, was assaulted and robbed in his home in Maltby, Rotherham in 2015 and died from his injuries several months later.

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of murder but no one has ever been charged.

However, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who is now leading the investigation, has appealed to people 'who have yet to tell us what they know'.

Savings taken

Mr Ward, a proud second-generation Irishman, suffered life-threatening injuries in the assault, which occurred at his Salisbury Road home between September 30, 2015 and October 1, 2015.

Police discovered that a safety deposit box containing Mr Ward's life savings of around £30,000 had been taken from his home.

Following the attack, a family member told The Irish Post that Mr Ward sustained a broken jaw, fractured skull, broken ribs and needed to have a finger amputated.

While in hospital, Mr Ward's family read The Irish Post to him and played music from one of his favourite bands, The Dubliners, in the hope that it would help him recover quickly.

However, he sadly passed away several months later on February 23, 2016, with his death attributed to the injuries he suffered during the assault.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and a number of people were arrested on suspicion of offences including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary.

However, no one has ever been charged in relation to the shocking case.

'Think about Tommy's family'

"This was a despicable and vicious attack on an elderly man, which tragically resulted in him losing his life a number of months later," said DI Bolger of South Yorkshire Police.

"Despite the hard work of the investigations team over the last eight years, and a number of arrests, no-one has so far been charged over Tommy's death.

"I would like to once again make an appeal to anyone out there that may still hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us.

"There must be people out there who know what happened to Tommy, and have yet to tell us what they know.

"I would urge them to think about Tommy's family who have fought for eight years to find out what happened to him.

"They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

"This remains an active investigation with officers in regular contact with Tommy's family.

"The whole team wants to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 202 of September 28, 2020.

Information can also be submitted online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.