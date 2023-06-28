Driver stopped for using phone is jailed for six years after huge cocaine stash found in car

A MAN stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving has been jailed for six years after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in his car.

Patrick Sweeney was stopped by officers on patrol in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham in November 2022 after they witnessed him using his phone behind the wheel.

After pulling the 59-year-old over, officers noticed a smell of suspected cannabis and searched the vehicle, leading to the incriminating discovery.

"Sweeney's careless actions behind the wheel led to the seizure of a significant amount of Class A drugs, which we know has a devastating impact on our communities," said PC Darren Walker from South Yorkshire Police.

Drugs and cash

After searching Sweeney's vehicle, officers discovered a large block of a white substance under the front passenger seat, as well as a joint and cash.

When he was searched, Sweeney had a mobile phone and a larger amount of cash on his person.

He was subsequently arrested and brought into custody.

The white substance was forensically tested and found to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £40,000.

"Drug supply and dealing wreaks havoc and is often tied to many other forms of criminality that cause harm," added PC Walker.

"Sweeney has now been jailed for his crimes and dangerous drugs taken off the streets of Rotherham.

"Our work will continue to identify, target and disrupt those individuals who would seek to supply illegal substances in our town."

Collection order

Sweeney, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last year.

At Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, he was sentenced to six years in prison.

A collection order was also made under the Proceeds of Crime Act for more than £40,000.