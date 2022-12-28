'Now we're sucking diesel!' The best quotes from Line of Duty's Superintendent Ted Hastings
'Now we're sucking diesel!' The best quotes from Line of Duty's Superintendent Ted Hastings

FANS of BBC drama Line of Duty have been savouring the prospect of a return to the screen for the show since reports of a new three-part special surfaced.

The ratings hit ended on something of a flat note, with fans upset at the low-key conclusion when the identity of corrupt policeman H was finally revealed.

Despite the ending, Jed Mercurio's show was a critical and commercial hit for its six seasons.

via GIPHY

One of the reasons it proved so popular was its strong characters, not least Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Adrian Dunbar.

The actor from Co. Fermanagh imbued the role with authenticity, with his litany of Northern Irish sayings and quotable catchphrases becoming a highlight for fans.

Here, we run down some of the character's most popular lines and most used sayings from the show, which was primarily filmed in Northern Ireland…

'Mother of God!'

via GIPHY

'Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey!'

via GIPHY

'Now we're sucking diesel!'

via GIPHY

'Now we're cooking with gas!'

via GIPHY

'If I see a bent copper I only know one way, and that's full throttle.'

via GIPHY

'I didn't float up the Lagan in a bubble!'

via GIPHY

'None of my people would plant evidence — they know I would throw the book at them, followed by the bookshelf!'

via GIPHY

'Houl yer whisht!'

via GIPHY

'For years the security in this department has been watertight, fella, absolutely watertight, then you come along and suddenly we're leaking like a colander!'

via GIPHY

'God give me strength!'

via GIPHY

'Hastings, like the battle.'

via GIPHY

'You two look like you've lost a shilling and found a penny.'

via GIPHY

'Back to the coal face the pair of ya, unless you've got some more egg-sucking tips for your granny!'

via GIPHY

'That's us now!'

via GIPHY

