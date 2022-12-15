Nurses in Northern Ireland on strike with Wales and England counterparts

THOUSANDS OF nurses in Northern Ireland are today going on strike, joining their counterparts in Wales and England, in objection to pay cuts and concerns over patient safety.

It is only the second time in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) that members in Northern Ireland have taken strike action, with the first being in 2019.

The RCN represents more than 10,000 registered nurses across Northern Ireland and the vast majority will be involved.

Picket lines will be in place at 18 sites across Northern Ireland's five health trusts.

Nurses are campaigning for a pay rise "to overcome years of real-terms pay cuts and to protect patient safety by allowing the NHS to recruit and retain the nursing staff it desperately needs," the RCN says.

Stormont's Department of Health announced last week that it was now in a position to implement a promised pay uplift for healthcare workers, which was given to their colleagues in England and Wales in April.

The majority will receive at least an additional £1,400 in pay, while doctors and dentists will be given a 4.5% rise.

The rise, which will be backdated to April, will not come into effect until early next year.

General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen said that emotions are "really mixed" today.

"The NHS is in crisis, the nursing profession can’t take any more, our loved ones are already suffering," she said.

"It is not unreasonable to demand better. This is not something that can wait. We are committed to our patients and always will be."

Cullen, who will be visiting the picket lines today, said she has tried to negotiate and get governments to act.

"They’ve had every chance but they chose to turn their back on us. As hard as this is, we won’t turn our backs on our patients. That’s why we’ll be on picket lines today, and I will be with you.”

Pat added: "Today, we strike for fairness. We strike for the future of our NHS. We strike because it’s our right – and our duty – to stand up for fair pay and for patient safety."

Meanwhile, plans for strike action in Scotland have been paused after the Scottish government returned to the negotiating table.