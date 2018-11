A 50-year-old man died following a crash on the Antrim road.

Brian Braiden died earlier today in north Belfast.

According to Belfast Telegraph, PSNI are not treating the death as suspicious at this point.

Advertisement

Inspector McCullough of the PSNI said: "A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death. However it is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

The Health & Safety Executive has been informed of the death.