A man in his 60s died from a bad fall in a workplace accident.

Authorities at Dublin Airport, Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating an incident in which a 64-year-old man has died.

The man had a fall airside and was rushed to Beaumount Hospital.

According to RTÉ, the man died a short time later in hospital.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.