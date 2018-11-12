One found dead at home in Dublin
One found dead at home in Dublin

The man was found dead at his home this morning.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of the body of a man in his home in Hampton Square, Navan Road, Dublin 7 this morning November 12, 2018 at 9.30a.m.

The man's body was removed to the Mater Hospital and a post mortem will take place which will determine the course of the investigation.

The Post Mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow Tuesday 13th November 2018.

Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the Hampton Square area this morning between the hours of 7am and 9.40am.

Anyone has seen anything suspicious or anyone who has information in relation to this incident to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666 7008, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

