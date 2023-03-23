Online predator from Northern Ireland charged with child sex offences in Australia

A MAN from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sex offences in Australia.

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged following a joint operation between officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

Praising the operation, Chief Inspector Fox of the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond.”

He added: “We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.

“The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”