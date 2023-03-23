Online predator from Northern Ireland charged with child sex offences in Australia
News

Online predator from Northern Ireland charged with child sex offences in Australia

A MAN from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sex offences in Australia.

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged following a joint operation between officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

Praising the operation, Chief Inspector Fox of the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond.”

He added: “We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.

“The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”

See More: Australia, Northern Ireland, Online Predator

Related

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
News 2 months ago

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia

By: Connell McHugh

Six dead, including two officers in their 20s, after shooting incident in Australia
News 3 months ago

Six dead, including two officers in their 20s, after shooting incident in Australia

By: Connell McHugh

Australian man dies after attack from kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet
News 6 months ago

Australian man dies after attack from kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet

By: Irish Post

Latest

Police will inform schools when pupils witness domestic abuse at home – with 3,000 exposed to it in one year
News 13 minutes ago

Police will inform schools when pupils witness domestic abuse at home – with 3,000 exposed to it in one year

By: Fiona Audley

Stormont Brake gets backing of MPs despite DUP opposition
News 13 hours ago

Stormont Brake gets backing of MPs despite DUP opposition

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting
News 1 day ago

Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting

By: Irish Post

World Poetry Day: See Ireland through the eyes of its greatest poets
Life & Style 1 day ago

World Poetry Day: See Ireland through the eyes of its greatest poets

By: Irish Post

PICTURES: Irish Oscar winners and nominees hosted at special reception by President of Ireland
Entertainment 1 day ago

PICTURES: Irish Oscar winners and nominees hosted at special reception by President of Ireland

By: Fiona Audley