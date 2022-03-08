DROPPING OFF and picking up people from Dublin Airport will soon come with a price after the airport operator received the go-ahead to create a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone.

Fingal County Council granted planning permission to operator DAA to install the new infrastructure and change the internal roadwork at Dublin airport to allow the scheme at both terminals to proceed, according to the Irish Times.

An airport spokesman said the decision to charge motorists to drop-off and collect family members and friends is part of it its sustainability drive.

"As part of our 'Sustainability’ agenda, the new system aims to reduce car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage passengers to make greater use of public transport".

"Commercial funds raised by the new system will be ringfenced for sustainability initiatives at the airport, including a proposed solar farm, the conversion of our car park and staff shuttle bus fleet from diesel to low emission vehicles and the installation of more electric vehicle charging points," he said.

"A free drop off and pick up option will continue to be available after the new zones have been introduced at a new dedicated area in the Express Red long-term car park," he added.

"There will be special provisions for people with reduced mobility."

The new system will not be in place for the upcoming summer season and construction will take place in the second half of 2022, the spokesman said.

Number plates will be read by cameras at entry and exit, with the charge being dictated by the time spent within the drop-off zone.

The grant of permission follows 13 months after Fingal County Council refused planning permission to a previous daa paid drop off and pick up proposal.

In the revised scheme, daa addressed the two reasons for refusal for the previous scheme including the associated loss of long term car-parking.