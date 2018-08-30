Parents of murdered Jastine Valdez reveal details of emotional letter she wrote before her tragic death

THE parents of Jastine Valdez, who was abducted and murdered on 19 May of this year, have released details of a letter she wrote to them before she died.

The late Jastine, beloved daughter of Filipino expatriates Danilo and Teresita, expressed her gratitude to her parents for their love and support in the hand-written letter.

She wrote: "I don't know how to express the word 'I love you' right from the bottom of my heart cause words aren't enough to let you know how much I love and care for you.

"I'm so lucky that I have you as a part of my life; because of you I have overcome all the trials in my life. Without you my life now be a mess. You're always here to guide, protect and give all what I want.

"You sacrifice a lot for me to live and to be a part of this world," she said.

"When I lose hope you were there to remind me that mistakes can make you a better person. And you still accept me despite of my failures and weaknesses."

Devoted to her career, Jastine promised to do her very best to finish her studies and secure a “stable job in the future.”

She concluded by praising god for “giving me the best parents I ever wanted in my life."

"I will prove to you that I will overcome the challenges that will come my way,” she continued.

"You are my inspiration aside from God.

"Thank you for everything. I love you so much. But I tell you, I will make you really proud of me, 'the worst I can get now, the best I can get in the future," she wrote before signing off "your loving daughter Jastine”.