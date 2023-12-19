Passenger dies after horror two-car collision which left both drivers hospitalised

A MAN has died following a horror collision on a road in Donegal last night.

Aged in his 30s, the man was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the two vehicle incident which happened on the N14 in Manorcunningham at around 7pm.

Gardaí attended the scene where the man was found to be “fatally injured” they confirmed today.

“The body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course,” they explained.

“Both drivers of the vehicles were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for their injures which are believed to be non-life threatening,” the police force added.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station have appealed to anyone who may have relating to the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who were on the N14, on Monday evening December 18, 2023 between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”