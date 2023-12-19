Passenger dies after horror two-car collision which left both drivers hospitalised
News

Passenger dies after horror two-car collision which left both drivers hospitalised

A MAN has died following a horror collision on a road in Donegal last night.

Aged in his 30s, the man was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the two vehicle incident which happened on the N14 in Manorcunningham at around 7pm.

Gardaí attended the scene where the man was found to be “fatally injured” they confirmed today.

“The body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course,” they explained.

“Both drivers of the vehicles were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for their injures which are believed to be non-life threatening,” the police force added.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station have appealed to anyone who may have relating to the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who were on the N14, on Monday evening December 18, 2023 between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Donegal

Related

Two teenagers killed in single car collision on Irish road
News 1 month ago

Two teenagers killed in single car collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives
News 2 months ago

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

More than £30,000 donated to support family of boy, 9, killed in Donegal road tragedy
News 2 months ago

More than £30,000 donated to support family of boy, 9, killed in Donegal road tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man jailed after killing 'special, generous' Ryanair flight attendant in Liverpool collision
News 2 days ago

Man jailed after killing 'special, generous' Ryanair flight attendant in Liverpool collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Christmas miracle' as rare 500-year-old nativity painting goes on display in Belfast
News 2 days ago

'Christmas miracle' as rare 500-year-old nativity painting goes on display in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Traffic stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh leads to 'largest seizure of suspected cocaine' in the North
News 2 days ago

Traffic stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh leads to 'largest seizure of suspected cocaine' in the North

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí make anniversary appeal for information over 1993 disappearance of Co. Laois woman
News 2 days ago

Gardaí make anniversary appeal for information over 1993 disappearance of Co. Laois woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

'No sentence will ever be enough': Family of Eamonn O'Hanlon speak of their suffering after his killer is jailed
News 2 days ago

'No sentence will ever be enough': Family of Eamonn O'Hanlon speak of their suffering after his killer is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy