Patrick Kielty urges Irish children to ‘dream big’ as applications for Late Late Toy Show open

APPLICATIONS for child performers and toy demonstrators for the Late Late Toy Show 2023 are now being taken.

The countdown to the annual show has begun, which will be hosted for the first time by new presenter Patrick Kielty.

Kielty, who will front his first show of the new series on September 15, shared a picture of himself as a young boy as he called on the children of Ireland to “dream big” and apply for a chance to appear on the show with him.

“Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co. Down this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream,” he said.

“But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show.”

He added: “Today we start the search for this year’s dreamers – the next generation of Toy Show superheroes.

“So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen.

“Keep dreaming. And dream BIG. Because sometimes, dreams come true!”

Applications to the Late Late Toy Show 2023 must be submitted here before October 1.

Kielty takes up the new role this month after former presenter Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the show which he had presented for 14 years.

Tubridy, who it has been suggested may take now up a role with the GB News platform, has since been embroiled in a scandal that has rocked RTÉ after it was revealed the broadcaster had failed to fully disclose payments made to the presenter.