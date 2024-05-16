Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bedroom at house in Belfast
News

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bedroom at house in Belfast

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the house in the Madrid Street area of east Belfast just before 4.25pm yesterday afternoon (May 15).

They found the body of a woman aged in her 30s in a bedroom in the property, with serious injuries to her head.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Enquiries remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.

“A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time,” she added.

“Police remain at the scene this morning, Thursday, May 16, as enquiries continue.”

Det Insp Griffin has urged anyon with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24,” she said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

See More: Belfast, Murder

Related

Man who injured two people after driving car at them is jailed for eight years
News 16 hours ago

Man who injured two people after driving car at them is jailed for eight years

By: Gerard Donaghy

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision
News 4 weeks ago

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested over reported kidnapping attempt in Belfast
News 4 weeks ago

Three arrested over reported kidnapping attempt in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dublin restaurant wins Best Pizza in Ireland award for second year running
Life & Style 1 day ago

Dublin restaurant wins Best Pizza in Ireland award for second year running

By: Fiona Audley

Government approves plans to increase smoking age to 21 in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Government approves plans to increase smoking age to 21 in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Michael Flatley claims ‘Irish whiskey is just like Irish dancing’ as he launches signature blend
News 1 day ago

Michael Flatley claims ‘Irish whiskey is just like Irish dancing’ as he launches signature blend

By: Fiona Audley

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars
News 1 day ago

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars

By: Irish Post

Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Longford collision
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Longford collision

By: Fiona Audley