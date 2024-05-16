Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bedroom at house in Belfast

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the house in the Madrid Street area of east Belfast just before 4.25pm yesterday afternoon (May 15).

They found the body of a woman aged in her 30s in a bedroom in the property, with serious injuries to her head.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Enquiries remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.

“A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time,” she added.

“Police remain at the scene this morning, Thursday, May 16, as enquiries continue.”

Det Insp Griffin has urged anyon with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24,” she said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”