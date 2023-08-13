Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Offaly

A PEDESTRIAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Offaly.

The incident occurred on the M6 motorway westbound at around 4.45am on Saturday.

A truck collided with the man, aged in his early 50s, between junction 5 and junction 6, resulting in the pedestrian sustaining fatal injuries.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Tullamore Hospital.

The driver of the truck, a male in his 40s, was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.