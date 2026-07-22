Man dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny

A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny.

The collision, involving a van and a pedestrian, occurred on the R693 near Arigan Bridge, Cooleshal, Freshford at around 9.30am today.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a port-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling from Freshford towards Kilkenny between 9am and 9.30am today and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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