Pedestrian seriously injured in collision dies in hospital

A PEDESTRIAN who was hit by a car in a collision in Co. Antrim two weeks ago has died from her injuries.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was involved in a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13.

“Shortly before 6.15pm we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Ateca and a pedestrian,” Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

“Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital, however has since died from her injuries,” she added.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25,” Insp Adair said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”