Pedestrian seriously injured in collision dies in hospital
News

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision dies in hospital

A PEDESTRIAN who was hit by a car in a collision in Co. Antrim two weeks ago has died from her injuries.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was involved in a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13.

“Shortly before 6.15pm we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Ateca and a pedestrian,” Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

The incident happened on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey

“Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital, however has since died from her injuries,” she added.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25,” Insp Adair said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

See More: Antrim

Related

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault
News 1 day ago

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioner hospitalised after home set alight in ‘terrifying’ arson attack
News 6 days ago

Pensioner hospitalised after home set alight in ‘terrifying’ arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 1 week ago

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man hospitalised after being assaulted twice on same night in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being assaulted twice on same night in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks
News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March
Entertainment 3 days ago

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Ten Minutes with The Peppered Aces
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with The Peppered Aces

By: Irish Post

PSNI awarded £14k in cash seized while investigating ‘drugs-related criminality’
News 4 days ago

PSNI awarded £14k in cash seized while investigating ‘drugs-related criminality’

By: Fiona Audley

No school or public transport as Ireland braces for ‘worst storm ever seen’
News 4 days ago

No school or public transport as Ireland braces for ‘worst storm ever seen’

By: Fiona Audley