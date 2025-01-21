Pensioner dies in hospital following collision where car struck two pedestrians

AN ELDERLY woman has died in hospital after being involved in a collision between a car and two pedestrians in Donegal.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was one of two people hit by the car in the incident which happened on Main Street in Buncrana at around 2.20pm on January 14.

She died at Letterkenny University Hospital on January 19, where she was being treated for her injuries.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

“Road users who were travelling on Main Street, Buncrana, between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, are urged to contact Gardaí if they have any information or dash-cam footage,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.