Pensioner found dead in his Derry home is named locally as man charged

A PENSIONER who was found dead at his home in Derry has been named locally as Noel O’Sullivan.

The body of Mr O'Sullivan, who was in his 80s, was discovered on Wednesday afternoon at the house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

Following a post-mortem examination, police said the results were inconclusive and further tests were required to determine the cause of death.

On Friday, police were granted a further 36 hours to question a 55-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has since been charged with attempting to prevent a lawful burial and will appear at Derry Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 22.