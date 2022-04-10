Pensioner sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse and possessing extreme pornography

A PENSIONER has been sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing three people, including a child, and for possessing extreme pornography.

William Connelly, 76, from Quantock Close, Luton, Bedfordshire, subjected a child under the age of 13 and two women to sexual abuse on separate occasions between 1990 and 2016.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, March 31, after being found unanimously guilty by a jury of eight counts of sexual assaults, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

'Truly shocking'

"Connelly's victims have shown dignity and humility throughout the investigation and subsequent trial," said PC Benjamin Robertson.

"They have attended court each day and listening to the evidence has been truly shocking for them."

Bedfordshire Police's Protecting Vulnerable Persons (PVP) Unit carried out an investigation after a disclosure was made to police in 2016.

Following enquires, two further victims came forward.

Officers also discovered a device belonging to Connelly containing numerous indecent images, including that of the most extreme kind.

'Horrendous crimes'

"This hasn't been easy for any of the victims to deal with," added PC Robertson, of the PVP unit.

"Sexual abuse and child sexual abuse are horrendous crimes.

"We will never tolerate this type of crime in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.

"If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, it is never too late to come forward and tell us.

"We will do everything we can to get justice for you, and we have a number of specially trained officers who are here to support you throughout the investigation and afterwards."