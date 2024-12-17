Pensioner who attacked neighbour with an axe jailed

A PENSIONER who attacked a man with an axe has been jailed.

William Scott Kirkpatrick, of Russelltown Road in the Gracehill area of Ballymena in Co. Antrim, was sentenced to nine years behind bars following a hearing at Laganside Court in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

He was previously convicted of multiple offences, including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault, relating to an incidnet in Ballymena in September 2020.

The court heard that the 70-year-old entered his neighbour’s house and attacked him with an axe.

“William Kirkpatrick entered a house where he assaulted a man with an axe,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Lyttle said.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to his head where he required hospital treatment”

He added: “Two other people who tried to intervene were also assaulted by Mr Kirkpatrick.

“Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

Det Insp Lyttle added: “Anyone who believes they are a victim of crime, contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”