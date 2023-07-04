Personal items and car stolen in ‘creeper style’ burglary in Belfast
POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating after a house in south Belfast was robbed in the early hours of the morning.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the “creeper style burglary” which occurred at around 4.30am on Monday, July 3.

“At approximately 4.30am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Ava Drive area and a number of personal items had been taken including keys to a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec which was parked outside,” the PSNI confirms.

The vehicle was later seen being driven on the Grosvenor Road heading towards west Belfast, they explained.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 203 03/07/23,” the PSNI adds.

Reports can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

