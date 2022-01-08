Petition to revoke Tony Blair’s knighthood soars to 1m signatures
News

Petition to revoke Tony Blair’s knighthood soars to 1m signatures

A PETITION calling for Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood to be revoked has gathered one million signatures in only six days.

The former Labour prime minister, who oversaw the UKs participation in the controversial 2003 invasion of Iraq, was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen in the New Year Honours list.

There has been considerable opposition to the awarding of the accolade due to actions taken by the former British leader while he was in power.

The petition on Change.org states: "[Blair] caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society".

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts," the petition adds.

"For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes. Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

"We petition the prime minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

As of Saturday, 8 January, 1,045,764 people had put their names to the document.

Angus Scott, who started the petition, previously said that for it "to have any chance of having an effect, we must all unite to push it over one million signatures".

Despite his controversial record, Sir Tony still has supporters in the Commons.

Coming to the defence of his predecessor, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Tony deserved his knighthood because he "made Britain a better country".

No such thing, he added, could be said about the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said that those disparaging the decision "are being disrespectful" to the Queen, whose prerogative it is to "knight a politician or someone out of politics in any walk of life”.

“I think we should respect Her Majesty," he concluded.

It is unclear whether there is any mechanism in government – short of the unlikely outcome of the Queen revoking it herself – for the honour to be rescinded.

While the New Year's Honours list is drawn up by the government and approved by the Queen, the Order of the Garter is personally bestowed by the Queen.

And while petitions on the parliament website become eligible for debate in the House of Commons if they exceed 100,000 signatories, politicians are not obliged to consider petitions on Change.org.

See More: Iraq, Keir Starmer, Labour Party, Queen Elizabeth II, Tony Blair

Related

Pope Francis takes bold security risk and embarks on historic trip to Iraq
News 10 months ago

Pope Francis takes bold security risk and embarks on historic trip to Iraq

By: Michael Murphy

Iranian refugee turned Irish hurler wins All-Ireland title
News 2 years ago

Iranian refugee turned Irish hurler wins All-Ireland title

By: Harry Brent

Gardaí concerned at risk of 'lone wolf' terror attack as bollards are proposed for public areas
News 3 years ago

Gardaí concerned at risk of 'lone wolf' terror attack as bollards are proposed for public areas

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Vaccine Row: Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid in December, court documents reveal
News 4 hours ago

Vaccine Row: Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid in December, court documents reveal

By: Michael Murphy

Every Irish player involved in the FA Cup this weekend
Sport 23 hours ago

Every Irish player involved in the FA Cup this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message
Sport 1 day ago

Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan
Sport 1 day ago

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish genealogical association’s new president is long-term Who Do You Think You Are? advisor
News 1 day ago

Irish genealogical association’s new president is long-term Who Do You Think You Are? advisor

By: Fiona Audley