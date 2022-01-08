Petition to revoke Tony Blair’s knighthood soars to 1m signatures

A PETITION calling for Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood to be revoked has gathered one million signatures in only six days.

The former Labour prime minister, who oversaw the UKs participation in the controversial 2003 invasion of Iraq, was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen in the New Year Honours list.

There has been considerable opposition to the awarding of the accolade due to actions taken by the former British leader while he was in power.

The petition on Change.org states: "[Blair] caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society".

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts," the petition adds.

"For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes. Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

"We petition the prime minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

As of Saturday, 8 January, 1,045,764 people had put their names to the document.

Angus Scott, who started the petition, previously said that for it "to have any chance of having an effect, we must all unite to push it over one million signatures".

Despite his controversial record, Sir Tony still has supporters in the Commons.

Coming to the defence of his predecessor, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Tony deserved his knighthood because he "made Britain a better country".

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson does not deserve honours - but stands by his backing of Tony Blair's knighthood.



Read more about this story: https://t.co/gemRfhpoq6 pic.twitter.com/b5y06FOp5J — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2022

No such thing, he added, could be said about the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said that those disparaging the decision "are being disrespectful" to the Queen, whose prerogative it is to "knight a politician or someone out of politics in any walk of life”.

“I think we should respect Her Majesty," he concluded.

It is unclear whether there is any mechanism in government – short of the unlikely outcome of the Queen revoking it herself – for the honour to be rescinded.

While the New Year's Honours list is drawn up by the government and approved by the Queen, the Order of the Garter is personally bestowed by the Queen.

And while petitions on the parliament website become eligible for debate in the House of Commons if they exceed 100,000 signatories, politicians are not obliged to consider petitions on Change.org.