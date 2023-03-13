PICTURES: London goes green as thousands turn out for annual St Patrick’s Festival
PICTURES: London goes green as thousands turn out for annual St Patrick’s Festival

Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Mayor Sadiq Khan lead the St Patrick's parade 2023 through London

THOUSANDS turned out to celebrate St Patrick's Day in London as the Mayor's annual parade and festival got underway across the capital over the weekend.

St Joseph's GAA club were out in force for the annual event (PICS: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Ireland's Minister for Protection Heather Humphreys joined Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Ireland's Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser to lead the parade as it weaved its way through the city's streets yesterday afternoon, flanked by thousands of spectators who came out to celebrate.

Heading up the parade as Grand Marshall was London-based Cork native Catherina Casey, a life coach who is due to receive the Freedom of the City of London next month.

Happy St Patrick's Day 2023 from the Donegal Association London (PICS: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Speaking at the event, the Mayor paid tribute to the community in London and the contribution they have made to the capital over the years.

Thousands came out to enjoy a stellar concert line-up at Trafalgar Square (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

"If you go to any public sector, the NHS, the police, the fire service, teaching, the care sector, you see the contribution made by the Irish community," he said.

All aboard J Coffey's St Patrick's Day float for the annual parade (PICS: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

"They also have had a huge influence on our arts, culture and music," he added.

Irish Post Publisher Elgin Loane (left), welcomed Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser to the Irish Post stall in Trafalgar Square (Pic: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Now in its 20th year, the 2023 offering of the Mayor's St Patrick's Festival featured an afternoon of free entertainment, with music from Sharon Shannon & Band, Celaviedmai, The Craicheads, Celtic Youth Orchestra, Biblecode Sunday’s, and AIS.

Ireland's Social Protection Minister Heather Humphries, pictured with Grand Marshall Catherina Casey, was on hand to lead the parade (Pics: Brendan Vaughan/The Irish Post)

Following another successful year, Mr Khan said: "Thanks to the thousands of Londoners and visitors who came out today to join London’s St Patrick’s Day Parade - and celebrate our Irish community’s contribution to our great city at Trafalgar Square."

