Plans for assembly election expected today after deadline for restoration passes
News

Plans for assembly election expected today after deadline for restoration passes

PLANS FOR an a new assembly election in Northern Ireland are expected to be announced after politicians yesterday failed to restore a devolved government before the deadline expired at one minute past midnight.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks.

He is expected to lay out plans for the election later today, with 15 December being the likely date it takes place.

Yesterday MLAs failed to elect an assembly speaker, effectively preventing any other business from being conducted, including the election of a First and Deputy First Minister.

The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to enter power-sharing until its issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

They argues that the protocol undermines Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

Diane Dodds MLA for Upper Bann said that the recalling of the assembly by Sinn Féin yesterday was "a stunt rather than any serious attempt to restore powersharing"

"If those who petitioned the Assembly sitting truly wanted to restore fully functioning devolved government, they would have joined us in campaigning for the Protocol to be replaced by arrangements that unionists can support."

She also said that devolution "can only flourish when there is a solid foundation with cross-community support."

"We want to see fully functioning devolved government restored in Stormont but that can only happen when the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had urged the DUP to return to Stormont.

His official spokesman said: "The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally-elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there."

Irish Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar described the situation as regrettable, urging all parties, particularly the DUP, to "honour their mandate".

Sinn Féin assembly member Conor Murphy said the the DUP would represent a "minority view" after an election.

"The majority of people, the majority of parties, the majority of MLAs elected want the institutions to work," said the former finance minister.

Eóin Tennyson of the Alliance Party said reform of Stormont was needed to prevent "stop-start devolution".

"Jeffrey Donaldson is claiming that he is somehow influencing the UK government or the EU - he's not," said the assembly member.

"He's simply punishing people in communities here."

See More: DUP, Jeffrey Donaldson, Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin

Related

Catholics in Northern Ireland outnumber Protestants for the first time ever, census shows
News 1 month ago

Catholics in Northern Ireland outnumber Protestants for the first time ever, census shows

By: Connell McHugh

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today
News 1 month ago

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today

By: Irish Post

Burning of Unionist symbols condemned by politicians in Northern IReland
News 2 months ago

Burning of Unionist symbols condemned by politicians in Northern IReland

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Paul Mescal lands role of 'sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent' spy
Entertainment 16 hours ago

Paul Mescal lands role of 'sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent' spy

By: Connell McHugh

Fines for road safety offences double in Ireland from today
News 17 hours ago

Fines for road safety offences double in Ireland from today

By: Connell McHugh

Seven Kerry players have been included in 'The 2022 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football team of the year'
Sport 19 hours ago

Seven Kerry players have been included in 'The 2022 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football team of the year'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow
Culture 20 hours ago

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow

By: Irish Post

Here's Leinster's team for the game against Scarlets this Friday
Sport 20 hours ago

Here's Leinster's team for the game against Scarlets this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue