Police appeal for information over man missing for nearly a week

POLICE have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Joseph Riley was last seen on Renshaw Street in Liverpool City Centre on Thursday, October 24.

The 54-year-old, who is from Toxteth, is a regular at one of the city’s popular Irish bars, McHales Irish American in Lime Street.

He is also known to visit other city centre pubs, including Ranelagh’s, Brownlow’s, The Liffey and the Hope and Anchor.

In a social media post, the team at Ranelagh’s urged followers to share the missing person’s appeal to help find Mr Riley.

‘If anyone has seen him or knows where he is then please let us know,” they added.

Mr Riely is described as 5ft 5in tall and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police here or share any other information by calling 101.