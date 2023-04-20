Police freeze £37k in bank account linked to South East Antrim UDA

DETECTIVES in Northern Ireland have frozen a bank account containing nearly £37,000 linked to the South East Antrim branch of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have confirmed that they used an Account Freezing Order to freeze a bank account containing a total of £36,931.92.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the South East Antrim UDA and PCTF have obtained the order to freeze the account,” they state.

“The origins of the frozen money will be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order,” they added.

Account freezing involves applying to freeze bank and building society accounts where balances exceed £1,000 if police suspect the funds to be either the proceeds of criminal conduct or intended for use in unlawful conduct.

Money recovered from the use of Account Freezing Orders will be used in a positive way, to support important work in our communities and to further fund vital police services.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The activities of this group, which include money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money.

“They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.”

He added: “We want to send a clear message that crime doesn’t pay and let criminals know that no amount of wealth can protect them from the consequences of their actions.”

Det Insp Corrigan has called on members of the public to come forward if they have information that may assist their ongoing investigation.

“Our investigation continues, and we rely upon your support,” they said.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact our detectives on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”