Police given more time to question man over Co. Down murder as victim named

POLICE have been given more time to question a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in Co. Down.

On Saturday, detectives were granted a further 36 hours to detain the man, who was arrested following the discovery of a body in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel at 12.50pm on Thursday.

The deceased man has since been named as 69-year-old Bobbie McKee.

His wife, who is also aged in her 60s, was found inside the property with serious head injuries.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The man currently in custody was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder around an hour after the discovery of Mr McKee's body.

'Shocked and saddened'

As police continue their investigation, they have urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident.

"We understand the Kilkeel and wider Mourne community will feel both shocked and saddened by what has happened today," said Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

"Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 739 of March 21.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.