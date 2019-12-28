Police hunt Jimmy Connors who absconded from prison before Christmas
News

Police hunt Jimmy Connors who absconded from prison before Christmas

Jimmy Connors (Image: Lancashire Constabulary)

POLICE in Britain are hunting a man who absconded from prison shortly before Christmas.

Jimmy Connors, 30, absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire, England on December 19.

Connors, who speaks with an Irish accent, is described as 5 ft 5 in tall, of medium build with blue eyes, light brown hair and scars on his right ankle and left eyebrow.

His last known address was Cottingley Spring Caravan Park in Leeds and he has links to Yorkshire and Cleveland.

Advertisement

Connors was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court last year for burglary with intent to steal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1363 of December 19 or email [email protected]

See More: Appeal, Lancashire Constabulary, Wanted

Related

Gardaí release further details in renewed appeal for Irish man missing in Tenerife
News 1 week ago

Gardaí release further details in renewed appeal for Irish man missing in Tenerife

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Irish 13-year-old
News 1 week ago

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Irish 13-year-old

By: Harry Brent

Garda appeal after vandals remove head of 108-year-old statue on church grounds
News 3 weeks ago

Garda appeal after vandals remove head of 108-year-old statue on church grounds

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Arrest made in UK in connection to 2017 murder of pensioner in Limerick
News 18 hours ago

Arrest made in UK in connection to 2017 murder of pensioner in Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Can you help name two endangered baby macaques born at Irish wildlife park?
News 18 hours ago

Can you help name two endangered baby macaques born at Irish wildlife park?

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 20s dies and man injured in Donegal collision
News 21 hours ago

Woman in her 20s dies and man injured in Donegal collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody included on New Year Honours list
News 21 hours ago

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody included on New Year Honours list

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with double murder in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man appears in court charged with double murder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy