Police hunt Jimmy Connors who absconded from prison before Christmas

POLICE in Britain are hunting a man who absconded from prison shortly before Christmas.

Jimmy Connors, 30, absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire, England on December 19.

Connors, who speaks with an Irish accent, is described as 5 ft 5 in tall, of medium build with blue eyes, light brown hair and scars on his right ankle and left eyebrow.

His last known address was Cottingley Spring Caravan Park in Leeds and he has links to Yorkshire and Cleveland.

Connors was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court last year for burglary with intent to steal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1363 of December 19 or email [email protected]