Police in Northern Ireland investigate ‘sectarian hate crime’ after Orange Hall damaged

POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating a report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall on Martins Lane in Newry.

The incident is being treated as an act of "sectarian hate crime" the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed.

The PSNI's Inspector Macdonald explained: “A report was received at around 11.15 am on Saturday morning, January 21 that damage was caused to a doorway and graffiti had been sprayed on the walls.

“Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police in Newry on 101, quoting reference number 688 21/01/23," he added.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.