Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh
News

Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Aldervale area of Craigavon at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, aged in her 40s, has been left 'extremely distressed' by the assault.

"This assault is reported to have occurred yesterday, Tuesday, July 30, at approximately 10.20pm in the Aldervale area, along a towpath off the Tullygally Road," said Inspector Ruston of the PSNI.

"The woman, aged in her 40s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her hair and pushed her against a wall.

"Whilst holding something to her neck he touched her inappropriately to the upper part of her body.

"The victim was only able to flee the scene after she kicked the suspect.

"The man is reported as being aged approximately in his late teens, and around six feet tall.

"He was of very slim build and was wearing white trainers, a dark jacket and light-coloured jeans. His hood was up and his mouth was covered.

"It's understood two other men were in the area at the time of the report.

"This sexual offence has had a devastating impact on the victim who has been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened."

Anyone who may have been in the Tullygally Road area shortly before 10.15pm and witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1894 of July 30.

See More: Armagh, Craigavon

Related

Suspicious object that saw Co. Armagh homes evacuated is declared a hoax
News 4 hours ago

Suspicious object that saw Co. Armagh homes evacuated is declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

MP calls for British parliament to congratulate Armagh on All-Ireland win
News 1 day ago

MP calls for British parliament to congratulate Armagh on All-Ireland win

By: Fiona Audley

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations
News 2 days ago

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tánaiste travels to Paris to attend Olympics and mark 100 years of Ireland at the tournament
News 22 hours ago

Tánaiste travels to Paris to attend Olympics and mark 100 years of Ireland at the tournament

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastating losses’ Taoiseach sends condolences to families after five people killed on Irish roads
News 23 hours ago

‘Devastating losses’ Taoiseach sends condolences to families after five people killed on Irish roads

By: Fiona Audley

People flee scene as 15 dead roosters found at alleged cock fighting event
News 1 day ago

People flee scene as 15 dead roosters found at alleged cock fighting event

By: Fiona Audley

Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status
News 1 day ago

Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status

By: Fiona Audley

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute
News 1 day ago

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute

By: Fiona Audley