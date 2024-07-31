Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Aldervale area of Craigavon at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, aged in her 40s, has been left 'extremely distressed' by the assault.

"This assault is reported to have occurred yesterday, Tuesday, July 30, at approximately 10.20pm in the Aldervale area, along a towpath off the Tullygally Road," said Inspector Ruston of the PSNI.

"The woman, aged in her 40s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her hair and pushed her against a wall.

"Whilst holding something to her neck he touched her inappropriately to the upper part of her body.

"The victim was only able to flee the scene after she kicked the suspect.

"The man is reported as being aged approximately in his late teens, and around six feet tall.

"He was of very slim build and was wearing white trainers, a dark jacket and light-coloured jeans. His hood was up and his mouth was covered.

"It's understood two other men were in the area at the time of the report.

"This sexual offence has had a devastating impact on the victim who has been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened."

Anyone who may have been in the Tullygally Road area shortly before 10.15pm and witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1894 of July 30.