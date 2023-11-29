Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town
News

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town

The incidents were reported to have occurred in Larne Street in Ballymena (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE are investigating reports of racist hate crimes in a Co. Antrim town following attacks on properties at the weekend.

Investigators received three reports of criminal damage to properties in the Larne Street area of Ballymena on Sunday, November 26.

It was reported that two men were witnessed kicking the front doors of several properties while smashing glass bottles and shouting racist remarks.

It is believed the men also threw an unknown substance at the window of a property and damaged cables adjacent to further properties on the street.

'Unacceptable'

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated here in Ballymena," said Inspector Graham of the PSNI.

"We know that these incidents can have a lasting impact on our communities and by reporting this behaviour, we can take steps to stop it and keep members of the public safe.

"Whether you are the victim of a hate crime or incident yourself, or you have witnessed or have information about a crime against another person, please talk to us.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into these reports, which are being treated as hate crimes, and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1729 of 26/11/23."

See More: Antrim, Ballymena

