Police issue appeal over Belfast boy murdered more than 50 years ago

POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of a young boy in Belfast more than 50 years ago.

Brian McDermott disappeared from Ormeau Park, Belfast on Sunday, September 2, 1973.

He had left his home in Well Street in the lower Woodstock Road area of east Belfast at around 12.30pm that day and failed to return for his Sunday dinner.

The 10-year-old was last seen playing alone in the playground between 1pm and 3pm that afternoon.

His remains were recovered from the River Lagan almost a week later, near the Belfast Boat Club.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, who are reviewing the murder investigation, have appealed for the public’s help

“It has been more than fifty years since that day and we are acutely aware of the pain and suffering that Brian’s family continue to feel and our thoughts very much remain with the family at this time,” Detective Chief Inspector Byrne said today.

“Despite the passage of time, this murder case has never been closed and I am hopeful that someone may be able to provide information, no matter how small, which may open a new line of enquiry, or add a new dimension to information already available,” he added.

“It is also possible that someone, who did not volunteer information at the time, may be willing to speak with police now.

“Legacy Investigation Branch Detectives will consider all investigative opportunities as part of the review into Brian’s murder.

“If anyone has any information in relation to Brian’s murder we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.”