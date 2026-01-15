Police launch murder investigation after man found dead in Derry

A MURDER investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a property in Derry.

PSNI officers were called to an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine on the morning of January 12, where 43-year-old Wayne Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, following a report received just after 11.30am on Monday 12th January,” Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller, from the Major Investigation Team, said in a statement issued last night.

“Sadly, a man, who has been named as 43-year-old Wayne Reid (pictured), was pronounced dead at the scene,” she added.

“My thoughts are firmly with Mr Reid’s family and loved ones, as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, the police force confirmed.

“He remains in police custody at this time,” Det Chf Insp Miller added.

Police believe Mr Reid may have been involved in an altercation in the days prior to his death, and they have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Detectives are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Reid’s death and I am appealing for anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward,” Det Chf Insp Miller said.

“While the investigation is at a very early stage, we believe that Wayne may have been involved in an altercation, sometime between Thursday 8th and Saturday 10th January in the Society Court or Society Street areas of Coleraine.

“Therefore, I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time.”

She added: “If you saw or heard anything unusual, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 552 of 12/01/2026.”