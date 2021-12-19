Police launch murder inquiry after mother-of-four found dead in Belfast home

POLICE in Belfast have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a mother-of-four in the city.

The PSNI have confirmed the victim was 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan.

Her body was found at a house on Harcourt Drive in the Old Park area of North Belfast on Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said the local community was in shock following the tragedy.

"The local community is in shock at the news that a woman has been murdered in the Old Park area," said the North Belfast MP.

"My thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI."

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Police investigating the murder of a woman in North Belfast have confirmed that the body discovered in the Harcourt Drive property yesterday morning (Saturday, 18th) is that of 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"The 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in custody.

"Police would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything, or anyone with any information that could assist this investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous."