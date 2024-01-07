Police name couple found dead at property in Greenock
Alison and Neil McLaughlin (Image: Police Scotland)

POLICE have named a couple who were found dead at a property in Greenock, Scotland as Neil and Alison McLaughlin.

Police Scotland said officers attended an address on Banff Road in the town at around 5.05pm on Friday, January 5, following a report of concern for the people within.

The bodies of Mr McLaughlin, 57, and 53-year-old Ms McLaughlin were discovered at the scene.

Police say they are treating the deaths as unexplained.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Neil and Alison," said Detective Inspector Gordon Smith.

"We are providing their families with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time. They have asked for privacy.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved in connection with the deaths and there is no risk to the wider public.

"A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

