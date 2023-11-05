Police name elderly woman who died in two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

POLICE have named a woman who died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim on Wednesday as they appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a car and a lorry in Larne at around 2,50pm on Wednesday.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment, including one in a critical condition.

On Saturday, the PSNI revealed that one of the injured, 76-year-old Margaret Small from the Larne area, had since passed away.

They have now appealed for information as they investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

"The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8," said Sergeant Green from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 1/11/23."