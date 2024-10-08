Police name murder victim as arrest made
News

POLICE have named a man who was murdered in Co. Tyrone over the weekend.

Kyle McDermot was assaulted during an altercation in Strabane at around 11.30pm on the evening of Sunday, October 6.

The 24-year-old, from Ballymagorry, died in the early hours of Monday, October 7.

“Kyle McDermot died following an altercation, which took place on the night of Sunday 6 October in the Victoria Road area,” the PSNI’s Detective inspector Hazel Miller said.

Kyle McDermot (PIC: PSNI)

“A young man’s life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief.

“My thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in, or perhaps driving along, the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry last night between 6pm and midnight, and noticed an altercation or anything untoward, please contact us. In particular, I’m asking you to check any footage, including dash cam footage, that you may have captured. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody

