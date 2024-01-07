Police officer and pedestrian injured in Co. Antrim collision

A POLICE OFFICER and a pedestrian have been taken to hospital following a collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in Portglenone on Saturday morning as police responded to a report of an earlier collision.

"While attending a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballymacombs Road area shortly after 9.35am, a police officer on foot and another pedestrian were knocked down by a vehicle, which had skidded on ice on the road," said Mid-Ulster Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid.

"Colleagues from the Air Ambulance and NIAS attended and both the officer and member of the public were taken to hospital.

"It is not believed at this time that the injuries are life threatening.

"I wish both our police officer and member of the public a speedy recovery."

She added: "Icy conditions are to be expected over the coming days across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."

The incident is being treated as an accidental road traffic collision.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam of the incident is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 409 of January 6.