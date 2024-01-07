Police officer and pedestrian injured in Co. Antrim collision
News

Police officer and pedestrian injured in Co. Antrim collision

A POLICE OFFICER and a pedestrian have been taken to hospital following a collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in Portglenone on Saturday morning as police responded to a report of an earlier collision.

"While attending a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballymacombs Road area shortly after 9.35am, a police officer on foot and another pedestrian were knocked down by a vehicle, which had skidded on ice on the road," said Mid-Ulster Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid.

"Colleagues from the Air Ambulance and NIAS attended and both the officer and member of the public were taken to hospital.

"It is not believed at this time that the injuries are life threatening.

"I wish both our police officer and member of the public a speedy recovery."

She added: "Icy conditions are to be expected over the coming days across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."

The incident is being treated as an accidental road traffic collision.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam of the incident is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 409 of January 6.

See More: Antrim

Related

Man sustains facial injuries after attack by 'up to six masked men'
News 1 week ago

Man sustains facial injuries after attack by 'up to six masked men'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 60s in critical condition after collision with lorry in Co. Antrim
News 1 week ago

Man in his 60s in critical condition after collision with lorry in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name young woman who passed away five days after Co. Antrim collision
News 2 weeks ago

Police name young woman who passed away five days after Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia
News 3 days ago

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia

By: Fiona Audley

Irish star Graham Norton relishing hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune as it returns to British screens
News 3 days ago

Irish star Graham Norton relishing hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune as it returns to British screens

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Tyrone man jailed in England for assaulting two female police officers
News 3 days ago

Co. Tyrone man jailed in England for assaulting two female police officers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder of Michael Murphy in London
News 3 days ago

Man charged with murder of Michael Murphy in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Absolutely amazing talent': Teenage Donegal singer wins rave reviews after BBC New Year's Eve performance
News 3 days ago

'Absolutely amazing talent': Teenage Donegal singer wins rave reviews after BBC New Year's Eve performance

By: Gerard Donaghy