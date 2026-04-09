Police Ombudsman finds ‘no evidence’ of criminal wrongdoing by officer in Katie Simpson murder investigation

A REPORT by the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland has found “no evidence’ of criminal wrongdoing by a police officer involved in the investigation into the murder of Katie Simpson.

Ms Simpson, a 21-year-old showjumper from Tynan in Co. Armagh, died in Altnagelvin hospital in Derry in August 2020.

Her death came almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney on August 3, 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life, however a year later Jonathon Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Creswell was subsequently charged with the rape and murder of Miss Simpson.

In April 2024 he was found dead at his home while his trial was underway.

A complaint made to the Police Ombudsman centred on the initial decision by police not to treat Katie’s death as suspicious and alleged that the police officer had conflicts of interest which influenced that decision-making.

In a statement issued today, the Ombudsman confirmed that their investigators have found “no evidence to support the allegation”.

“Enquiries, including witness interviews and examinations of investigative material, phone and email records, found no evidence of any personal connections between the police officer and other named parties,” they explained.

“The case has now been closed,” they added.

“The findings of the investigation into how the PSNI responded to Ms Simpson’s death were reported to her family in November 2024,” they added.

“However, until now the Police Ombudsman’s Office had been unable to share details of a specific element of the original investigation relating to the same police officer because of the linked complaint.

“This was to maintain the integrity of the investigation and to ensure fairness for the police officer involved.”

The Simpson family have been informed of the Police Ombudsman’s findings, a spokesperson confirmed, while adding that “two further complaints made to the Police Ombudsman and linked to the murder of Katie Simpson are now at an advanced stage”.

Responding to today’s statement, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, said :“We note today’s announcement from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI), which states that no evidence was found to support an allegation of criminal wrongdoing, made about a police officer involved in the PSNI investigation into the murder of Katie Simpson.

“We remain committed to learning from this case and will continue to co-operate fully with PONI in relation to any complaint.”

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