Police remain at scene following sudden death of man in Belfast
News

Police remain at scene following sudden death of man in Belfast

POLICE are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in west Belfast.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which was reported at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon (February 19).

The incident happened in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry in Belfast

The man died in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry, the PSNI confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances and a post mortem examination will be progressed in due course,” Detective Inspector Bell said.

“To assist with our investigation, we would appeal to the public to come forward with any information they may have in relation to this incident,’ he added.

“Were you in the Redwood Court area yesterday between 12 and 4pm and witnessed any persons in the area which could assist our investigation?”

The police force has urged members of the public not to engage in “speculation” over the incident on social media.

“I am also aware of speculation on social media platforms connected to this incident,” Det Insp Bell said.

“I would caution against any speculation and ask that if you have any information that could assist us to get in contact,” he added.

“If you have CCTV, dashcam or other footage that may be useful to officers, please contact us via 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and quote reference number 1100.”

See More: Belfast, PSNI

Related

Construction set to begin on Belfast’s new children’s hospital after ‘significant delays’
News 4 hours ago

Construction set to begin on Belfast’s new children’s hospital after ‘significant delays’

By: Fiona Audley

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland
Business 1 day ago

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man attacked with crowbar in Belfast
News 4 days ago

Arrest made after man attacked with crowbar in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash
News 23 hours ago

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years
News 23 hours ago

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Monstrous crimes': Man jailed for 15 years for raping, assaulting and controlling woman
News 1 day ago

'Monstrous crimes': Man jailed for 15 years for raping, assaulting and controlling woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police warn over suspected 'cowboy builders' travelling in van with Irish registration plates
News 1 day ago

Police warn over suspected 'cowboy builders' travelling in van with Irish registration plates

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 70s dies in four-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
News 1 day ago

Man in his 70s dies in four-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down house severely damaged in arson attack
News 1 day ago

Co. Down house severely damaged in arson attack

By: Gerard Donaghy