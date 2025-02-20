Police remain at scene following sudden death of man in Belfast

POLICE are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in west Belfast.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which was reported at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon (February 19).

The man died in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry, the PSNI confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances and a post mortem examination will be progressed in due course,” Detective Inspector Bell said.

“To assist with our investigation, we would appeal to the public to come forward with any information they may have in relation to this incident,’ he added.

“Were you in the Redwood Court area yesterday between 12 and 4pm and witnessed any persons in the area which could assist our investigation?”

The police force has urged members of the public not to engage in “speculation” over the incident on social media.

“I am also aware of speculation on social media platforms connected to this incident,” Det Insp Bell said.

“I would caution against any speculation and ask that if you have any information that could assist us to get in contact,” he added.

“If you have CCTV, dashcam or other footage that may be useful to officers, please contact us via 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and quote reference number 1100.”