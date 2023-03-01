Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer
News

Police have revisited the scene of the attempted murder of off-duty officer DCI John Caldwell, left (Images: PSNI; Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

POLICE have this evening revisited the scene of the attempted murder of an off-duty officer as they appeal for information one week on from the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot last Wednesday night, February 22, at a sports centre in Omagh's Killyclogher Road.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack, which was carried out in front of his young son.

Speaking tonight, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan urged people to 'search your conscience' and provide any information that may help bring DCI Caldwell's attackers to justice.

'Horrific'

"Today, March 1, is one week on since this horrific attack took place," said DCS Corrigan.

"It was last Wednesday night, around 8pm, that John was shot by two gunmen, as he packed up after coaching a youth football team.

"John was shot multiple times and, when he fell to the ground, the gunmen continued to fire at him.

"This cowardly attempt to take a life took place in the midst of terrified children and parents, and, disturbingly, in front of John's young son.

DCI John Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital (Image: PSNI)

"Any number of adults or children could easily have been seriously injured or killed.

"We will work relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice and tonight our officers have revisited the scene.

"We've been handing out appeal leaflets. We've been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries."

'Sheer torment'

DCS Corrigan added: "John remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"The past week has been sheer torment for John's loving family, and indeed his extensive circle of friends and colleagues.

"I am asking you to stop and imagine, for just one second, how you would feel if this happened to your loved one.

"And I'm asking you to search your conscience and come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Earlier this week, officers released CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen — a blue Ford Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242.

It had been fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

The CCTV footage shows the car leaving the sports complex after the shooting.

It turns left onto the Killyclogher Road and is later found abandoned and burnt out on the Racolpa Road.

DCS Corrigan wants to jog memories, and is appealing to members of the public to take a look at the footage.

A 71-year-old man arrested on Saturday in connection with the investigation has this evening been released following questioning.

It follows the earlier release of four men, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45.

A 47-year-old man arrested last week remains in police custody at this time.

Also in custody are two men, aged 33 and 57, who were arrested earlier today under the Terrorism Act.

DCS Corrigan has also highlighted a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers for information given directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for DCI Caldwell's attempted murder.

Anyone with information can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

